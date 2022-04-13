Violation of code of conduct in KP LG polls: ECP set to take up PTI leaders’ appeals today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to take up appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders against the fine imposed on them over the unprecedented violation of the code of conduct during the recently-held local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today (Wednesday).

The alleged violators of the code of conduct include ex-prime minister Imran Khan, former KP governor Shah Farman, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, former federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, and KP Minister Amer Zeb Khan.

Headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, a three-member bench of the ECP will hear the appeals against the imposition of fine by respective district monitoring officers over violation of the code of conduct.

The total number of reported violations is 154 and the PTI is responsible for 87 (56.49 per cent) while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz committed 10 (6.49pc), violations by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and the Jamaat-e-Islami stood at eight each (5.19pc) and the Pakistan Peoples Party committed four violations (2.59pc). Similarly, the total number of violations of the code of conduct by other parties was 28 (18.18pc) and those by independents were nine (5.84pc).

Imran Khan and Mahmood Khan topped the list of those who repeatedly violated the code of conduct despite warnings by the district monitoring officers. Both of them addressed rallies in Lower Dir, Swat, Malakand and Mansehra on March 11, 16, 20 and 25 respectively and were fined Rs 50,000 for three of the four violations.

According to a summary released by the ECP, fines to the tune of Rs 1.876 million had been imposed on the violators. It is pertinent to point out here that the revised code of conduct had been prepared by the ECP for the second phase of local government elections in consultation with political parties, allowing ordinary lawmakers to take part in canvassing but keeping public office-holders barred from it.

On their part, the PTI leaders and public offices-holders contended that the fine imposed on them was against the law as an ordinance allowing public office-holders to take part in the polls campaign still holds the field.

Meanwhile, an Election Commission of Pakistan bench will also hear the foreign funding case against the PTI the same day, making this the first hearing, following the exit of Imran Khan as prime minister. While the counsel for petitioner Akbar S Babar, founding member of the PTI, had concluded his arguments on the last date of hearing on March 31 and the PTI counsel is expected to conclude his arguments today (Wednesday) as the case, filed in November 2014, is nearing its end.