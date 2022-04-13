Mixed reaction: Govt employees happy over pay raise, upset over duty hours

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government employees have expressed a mixed reaction over announcements made by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif regarding the relief package and curtailing weekly holidays to one after assuming the office.

The employees are happy with a 10 per cent increase in salaries but not pleased with the six-day working week and daily office timings. “We expect the new prime minister would not cause discomfort, particularly during the holy month of Ramazan,” they observed.

Shehbaz Sharif took oath as prime minister on Monday and soon after assuming office, declared a six-day working week. The employees have also been directed to attend offices at 8 am instead of 10 am. The employees have also demanded the prime minister change office timings after the holy month of Ramazan.

In the past, the proposals of a six-day working week were opposed by the Energy Division with observations of an increase in oil and utility bills for the Government sector. It was also observed that declaring six instead of five working days would not considerably change weekly working hours.



It may be mentioned that thousands of motorists travel between Rawalpindi and Islamabad and within the federal capital on working days. Every commuter has to travel an average of 30 t0 40 km daily, and the travel causes massive traffic on the Islamabad Expressway, Margalla Road, I J Principal Road and elsewhere in the federal capital.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the same time announced a 10 per cent increase in salaries for employees drawing up to Rs 100,000 per month which was welcomed by them. Prime Minister also announced a 10 per cent increase in pensions and fixed minimum wages at Rs 25,000 per month.

The employees and other residents of the twin cities have also appealed to the Prime Minister to announce an end to load-shedding causing discomfort during daily life. The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Lesco) is observing one-hour load-shedding after every two hours.