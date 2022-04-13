Rain forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot and dry conditions was observed in the City here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts while a westerly wave was present over upper/central areas of the country and may persist in upper parts till tomorrow (Thursday). Tuesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 40.4°C and minimum was 24.8°C.