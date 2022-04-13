 
Wednesday April 13, 2022
National

No dengue case

By APP
April 13, 2022

LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that it was a good sign that during the last 24 hours, no case of dengue was reported across the province. In a press statement issued here, he said that during this year, 43 confirmed cases of dengue were reported in the province, including 19 cases in Lahore.

