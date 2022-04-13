Ample stock of Panadol available, says secretary

LAHORE: Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has issued current statistics on availability of Panadol tablet in the market.

Talking about the tablet and its availability here on Tuesday, Secretary P&SHD Imran Sikander Baloch said, “Ample stock of Panadol tablets is available across the province and there are 35.14 million tablets are stored in commercial warehouses. Over 8.02 million tablets are available in stock in Lahore alone. For Rawalpindi division, 8.93 million tablets are available. Multan division has a stock of 5.97 million tablets, while 5.71 million tablets are stored for Gujranwala division. Hospitals and medicine depots under Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department have stock of 352.73 million tablets.” The department is doing everything to maintain the availability of tablet in the market. There is no shortage of Panadol tablet in the market at all. In case of unavailability of the tablet, let us know on 1033 health line, the secretary said.

Yasmin: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Tuesday that Imran Khan would address a public rally in Lahore very soon and mobilise masses.

The world-acclaimed former health minister, whom the WHO awarded and acknowledged among great women leaders of the world in 2021, said the entire nation stands by Imran Khan. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that PTI leadership was united under Imran Khan and masses will come out in large numbers for Imran Khan. She said people were with Imran Khan against the removal of his govt through conspiracies.

