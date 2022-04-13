CITY PULSE: Chinese Whispers

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Fatima Munir’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Chinese Whispers’ until April 24. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond

The Koel Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Khan and Hussain Jamil’s art exhibition titled ‘Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond’ until April 27. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Reflections of Surroundings

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflections of Surroundings’ from May 10 to May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Same As That

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Shoaib Mahmood’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Same As That’ from April 13 to April 22. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Qawwali Mehfil

A Ramazan Qawwali Mehfil featuring Subhan Ahmed Nizami Qawwal & Brothers will be held at 9:30pm on April 16 at The Gallery, T2F. Call 021-35389043 for more information.

My Karachi Exhibition

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry is bringing back the colours of Karachi by organising the 17th edition of the My Karachi — Oasis of Harmony Exhibition. The event will be held from May 13 to May 15 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Call 0331-2731005 for more information.