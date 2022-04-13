168 profiteers fined in city

The city administration fined as many as 168 profiteers in all the seven districts with more than Rs700,000 million on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Commissioner Office said the campaign initiated by the city administration on the directives of Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon against the profiteers was going on with full force.

The commissioner had issued directives to the deputy commissioners to remain in the field in order to take action against the profiteers and strictly enforce the governmental prices. As per the reports submitted to the Commissioner Office, as many as 168 profiteers in all the seven districts were fined Rs0.7 million. In District Central, a total of Rs244,000 in fine was imposed on 22 profiteers.

In District East, officials fined 61 profiteers Rs115,000, and in District Malir, 19 profiteers were fined Rs29,000. Officials of the District West administration fined 11 profiteers with Rs10,000.

In District Keamari, fines amounting to Rs14,000 were imposed on 15 profiteers and in District South, the administration fined 31 profiteers with Rs290,290. In District Korangi, as many as nine profiteers were fined Rs68,000. The commissioner has asked the DCs to ensure efforts to provide relief to the people, especially during Ramazan.