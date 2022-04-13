Non-Muslim welfare body okays rise in natural calamity funds

The Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee on Tuesday gave the approval to increase its funds reserved under the head of natural calamities from two per cent to five per cent so as to provide financial assistance to the minorities’ families affected by fire incidents in the province.

The committee made this decision during a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Giyanchand Essrani. The meeting was informed that more than 700 applications for scholarships for students belonging to the minorities in the province had been received so far, and that the last date of receiving the applications was April 15.

The minister ordered that the process of awarding scholarships to talented students belonging to the minorities should be completed by June 15, as afterwards the process of the disbursal of financial aid should be stopped. The meeting also reviewed the progress of ongoing development schemes, and discussed welfare plans for the upcoming financial year.

The meeting decided to launch the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Minority Support Card in the next financial year. They also decided to set up an endowment fund in the next financial year for talented students from the minorities instead of awarding them scholarships having amounts of Rs10,000 and Rs15,000.

The meeting also discussed the establishment of a commission under the Sindh Protection of Communal Properties of Minorities Act 2013. In this regard, a special meeting of the Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee has been convened in two weeks to make the final decision on the matter.

Minister Essrani asked the members of the Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee to monitor the ongoing development schemes so that they could be completed in the current financial year.

The meeting was attended by the chief minister’s special assistants Dr Khatumal Jeewan, Poonjo Bheel and Surendar Valasai, MPA Rana Hameer Singh, MPA Anthony Naveed, Kamla Bai, Sardar Ramesh Singh, Mukhi Odha Mal, Tushnamaity Patel, Minority Affairs Secretary Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Minority Affairs Director Tahir Shehzad Thaheem, Deputy Secretary Nazir Soomro, Executive Engineer Sanjay Raja and others.