MQM activist’s conviction set aside in sextuple murder case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday set aside the conviction of a Muttahida Qaumi Movement activist in a sextuple murder case.

Ahmed Saeed, alias Saeed Bharam, was sentenced to life imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) for murdering six persons in the Azizabad area on September 2, 2003. According to the prosecution, the appellant along with others indiscriminately fired on people sitting outside a house in the Gulshan-e-Shamim area in Azizabad, resulting in the death of six persons — Syed Saeed Ahmed, Syed Tayab Hussain, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Qari Mohammad Yaqoob, Mohammad Jibran and Mohammad Noman Khan.

The appellant was arrested on his return from Duabi in 2016 and chargesheeted in the case. The appellant’s counsel submitted that the judicial confession of the appellant was not voluntary and the procedure for carrying out the judicial confession had been violated. He submitted that the alleged eyewitness did not recognise the appellant in the court and the only evidence against the appellant was his retracted confession that he had been forced to sign by the police.

An additional prosecutor general submitted that the judicial confession of the appellant could be relied upon, and supported the trial court order.

A division bench of the high court headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha after hearing the arguments and perusal of the retracted judicial confession statement of the appellant observed that he was not in Pakistan at the time of the murders that he had confessed in the confessional statement.

The SHC observed that the retracted judicial confession of the appellant was not made voluntarily and it was more than likely that the appellant had signed a confession previously prepared by the police or Rangers. The bench remarked that the object of such confession was not to tell the truth as is evidenced by the scanty details given in respect of the six murders in the case.

The high court observed that it was an admitted fact that the convict was abroad during the time when some of the murders he had earlier confessed were committed. The high court disregarded the retracted judicial confession as there was after no other evidence left to connect the appellant to the offence for which he had been charged with and convicted.

The SHC acquitted the appellant from the murder charges and set aside the trial court judgment with regard to his life imprisonment.