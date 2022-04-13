Minor boy, two men die from drowning

A minor boy drowned in an underground water tank in the Hawkesbay area on Tuesday. Mauripur police said five-year-old Ayan, son of Naveed, was playing in his house in Lashari Goth when he fell into the tank and died.

The body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for an autopsy. Separately, an elderly man died after he fell into the Gujjar nullah in Moosa Colony within the limits of the Gulberg police station.

After receiving call, police and rescuers reached the scene, recovered the body of 75-year-old Ayub, and took it to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. In another incident, a man drowned to death while bathing in a stream in the Manghopir area. Police said that deceased person was yet to be identified. Meanwhile, the body of an unknown man who drowned at sea off the Hawkesbay beach was retrieved and taken to the CHK for an autopsy.