Abducted man from Balochistan found murdered

An abducted man was found murdered in the Manghopir area on Tuesday. Police said the body of Taha, son of Nawab, was found near the Northern Bypass within the limits of Manghopir police station.

Responding to reports, police and rescuers arrived at the crime scene and transported the deceased to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Police said the body was around four to five days old. According to SHO Riaz Bhutto, the victim hailed from Balochistan and was a drug addict. Police said the man was shot once in his head, and his hands and feet had been tied a rope. Police and family suspected that some friends of Taha could have been behind the incident.