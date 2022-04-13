Three suspects involved in street crime arrested in Gulshan raid

The District East police during their information-based raid have arrested three suspects for allegedly being involved in stealing vehicles, according to the spokesman for the District East police.

The spokesman said that on the instructions of the police high-ups, they have been carrying out effective policing. In this regard, added the spokesman, the Aziz Bhatti police raided a locality situated near Dalmia’s Manik School and arrested three suspects.

The spokesman said that the suspects can be seen in two different CCTV camera footage: one footage showing them robbing a bakery in the Shah Faisal Colony area and the other showing them returning from the Al-Falah area.

He said that the arrested suspects have been identified as Abdullah, Hamza and Mustafa, adding that the arrested suspects are most-wanted and cunning. He also said that the suspects are involved in a number of serious incidents, including street crime, robbing shops, dealing in narcotics and illegal weapons, and motorbike lifting.

The spokesman said that the police also recovered a stolen motorbike from the possession of the suspects that they had recently stolen from the Shah Faisal police jurisdiction, adding that the CCTV camera footage of the incident had been widely circulated on social media.

He said that the case of the stolen motorbike, No. 358/2022, is registered under Section 381-A at the Shah Faisal police station in District Korangi. Various cases concerning robberies, drugs and illegal weapons have been registered against the arrested suspects, he added.

The spokesman said that the three suspects were on their way to commit a crime on Tuesday, when a police party during their patrol tried to stop and check them on suspicion with the help of the CCTV camera footage received.

He said that in order to avoid arrest, the suspects started firing at the police as soon as they saw the officials. After an exchange of gunfire, the police arrested the three suspects, two of them in an injured condition, he added.

He also said that three pistols with rounds and 12 snatched mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the suspects. It may be recalled that the Aziz Bhatti police had a confrontation with Lyari gangsters the previous night, following which two suspects had been arrested with injuries.

According to officials and observers, Sindh in general but Karachi in particular has been faced with the ever-increasing menace of lawlessness in various realms over the past several months, which has resulted in a sharp rise in crimes of various dimensions.

Though the police have repeatedly claimed of improving the law and order situation, the reality on ground belies those claims, as a large number of people have fallen prey to various crime circles.

The government and the police are yet to assume control of the province, even after they have vowed to restore the past glory of the city by combating the menace of lawlessness. On the other hand, as the year 2021 drew to a close, many of the officials were still found to be complaining about being faced with a lack of diesel and petrol, due to which the patrolling of police mobiles was affected.

Moreover, the issue of the telephone lines of many police stations and units that had been closed many years ago remained unresolved, with the respective departmental heads claiming to have written to the departments concerned for restoring the phone lines, but the requests continued to be pending.

Karachi has witnessed an increase in street crimes, greatly undermining the peace and development of this flourishing metropolitan city. The menace of street crime has shattered the citizens’ confidence in the police due to falling prey to the gangs that continue their nefarious activities without any fear of the law.

Over the past years, street crime has resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives as well as valuables worth millions of rupees looted from the people of Karachi.

The severity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that it has become usual for two to three people to fall victim to street crime in Karachi on a daily basis, with some of them being shot for resisting or, worse, being killed by the muggers.

Apart from street crime, the other major issue pointed out by the officials and observers is the availability of narcotics across Karachi, which they termed the second biggest problem of the city after terrorism.