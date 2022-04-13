Robbers thrash citizen for resisting mugging bid

Two armed men thrashed a citizen for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Bhens Colony and sped away with cash and valuables from his possession.

Police investigators obtained the CCTV footage of the incident, adding that they were trying to trace the suspects with the help of the footage. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee’s (CPLC) statistics of street crime committed across the city over the past three months — from January 2022 to March 2022 — show that there has been no improvement in the situation, and in fact, an increase in the number of street crime has been observed.

According to the data compiled by different newspapers, a total of 25 people have been killed and around 200 others have been injured during street crime in the city in just the first three months of this year.

In January alone, 12 people were killed and 65 injured in Karachi, which has been facing an alarming increase in the number of street crime. The residents of the city have also been deprived of valuables worth tens of millions of rupees this year during street crime.

The people who lost their lives at the hands of street criminals included a senior producer of a private news channel, Athar Mateen, who was shot dead when he attempted to rescue a fellow citizen from muggers in the North Nazimabad neighbourhood on February 18.