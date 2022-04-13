PPP wants Muttahida as coalition partner in Sindh, says Ghani

Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) desires for the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) to join the provincial government as the PPP’s coalition partner for working together.

However, Ghani, who is also the president of the PPP’s Karachi chapter, clarified that the recent agreement signed between the two parties does not offer any provincial ministry or the post of the Sindh governor to the MQM.

Addressing a news conference at the provincial assembly, the information minister announced that the PPP has decided to hold a programme at the Teen Talwar roundabout in Clifton on Friday night to celebrate the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as a result of a democratic and constitutional struggle.

He said the PPP Karachi Division will hold a public meeting titled ‘Jashn-e-Nijaat’ at 9pm on Friday at Teen Talwar to celebrate the end of the PTI’s selected regime. He congratulated all the relevant political parties of the country, except the PTI, over the success of the democratic and constitutional struggle to rid the country of the anti-people regime.

He welcomed the Pakistani rupee gaining strength against the US dollar and trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange becoming stable as an immediate result of the downfall of the PTI regime.

He also welcomed the decision of the new government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to increase the minimum monthly wage of labourers to Rs25,000. He recalled that in its last budget, the Sindh government had already made such an announcement.

He said that different representatives of employers had challenged in court the decision of the provincial government to increase the minimum monthly wage to Rs25,000. He pointed out that the latest decision announced by PM Sharif will help strengthen the case of Sindh in this regard.

He recalled that during the party’s long march from Karachi to Islamabad that started on February 27, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had made clear his plan to move the no-confidence motion against the then PM Imran Khan.

Ghani said that in his meetings with leaders of the MQM and the Balochistan Awami Party after the submission of the no-confidence motion against him, Khan had not talked about receiving any threatening letter from outside the country or about a foreign conspiracy against his government.

He lamented that Khan considers all the important national institutions, all the political parties except the PTI, the judiciary and judges, the establishment and the media as traitors because they did not support him and he sees himself as the only patriotic citizen in the country.

The PPP leader said that with his sheer fascist tendency, Khan had endangered the entire system of the state of Pakistan to preserve his own rule in the country, using the religion card for the same vicious purpose.

Replying to a question, he said that it does not matter if a protest was organised in Karachi on Khan’s appeal or if he later decided to address a public meeting in the city, as the PTI will have to face a crushing defeat in the next general elections in the country.

He demanded that action be initiated under Article 6 of the constitution against Khan, President Arif Alvi, the PTI’s former federal ministers, and the speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly for subverting the constitution.

He reiterated that the disgruntled members of the PTI will soon start joining the PPP just like he had predicted before the no-confidence motion had been tabled. Responding to another query, he said that it is up to the senior leadership of the PPP to decide whether or not to join the incoming federal cabinet, but in any case, Sindh’s ruling party is a part of the new government in the country.

On Monday the MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P) had condemned the burning of their party flag at the hands of the PTI protesters the night before in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood. In a press statement released on Monday, the MQM-P said that propaganda against the armed forces, and the national security institutions and their heads is not only tantamount to being the enemy of the nation but is also a shameful act.

The MQM-P said that the burning of their flags at the hands of PTI activists during their political procession hurt the sentiments of the Muttahida’s supporters and activists. This act of the PTI, according to the MQM-P, is tantamount to playing with fire. The Muttahida warned the PTI against taking their political differences to a new level of animosity.

The MQM-P said that information has been coming in from different cities of Pakistan that the PTI is pushing the country towards anarchy. The Muttahida said PTI chief and ousted PM Khan should refrain from praising India, and should stop propagating Indian agenda in Pakistan.

The spokesperson for the MQM-P requested the army chief and the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of the burning of their flag at the hands of PTI activists, and take action against those involved in such a heinous act. The Muttahida said the PTI is disseminating propaganda against national security institutions of the country and their leaders.