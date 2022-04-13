45 dead in South African floods

DURBAN, South Africa: At least 45 people have died in floods and mudslides after rainstorms struck the South African port city of Durban and surrounding KwaZulu-Natal province, the authorities said on Tuesday.
"The latest reports indicate that over 45 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains, this number could possibly increase as more reports come in," the province’s Department of Cooperative Governance announced in a statement.
