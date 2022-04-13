Covid exacerbated rise in STDs in US

WASHINGTON: Reported cases of many types of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) went up in the United States during the Covid-19 pandemic, as the frequency of screenings decreased, an official report said on Tuesday.
The pandemic worsened an underlying trend of increasing STDs over the past decade, blamed on declining public health funding, said Jonathan Mermin, a doctor and senior official with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which authored the report.
