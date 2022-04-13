Johnny Depp became ‘monster’ on drug and alcohol

FAIRFAX, United States: "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp physically and sexually abused his then-wife Amber Heard during drug- and alcohol-fueled binges in which he became a "monster," her lawyers told a court on Tuesday.

Depp’s attorneys countered on the opening day of his blockbuster defamation case against Heard that the allegations were untrue and have had a "devastating" impact on his Hollywood career.

The 58-year-old Depp filed a defamation suit against the 35-year-old Heard after she wrote a column for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

The actress never named Depp, who she met in 2009 on the set of the film "The Rum Diary," but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages. Heard, who was married to Depp from 2015 to 2017, countersued, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands.

Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, one of Heard’s lawyers, detailed the alleged abuse in her opening statement in the case being heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court. She told the jury they would be shown graphic photographs. "They show bruises, they show cut lips, they show hair pulled out," Bredehoft said. "They show two black eyes when he head-butted her."

She said Heard would always carry a makeup kit around with her to hide bruises. "He has an enormous amount of rage," Bredehoft said. "It’s during these rages that Mr Depp engaged in verbal, emotional, physical and sexual abuse of Amber."