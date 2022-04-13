Power outages during Ramazan irk twin cities’ dwellers

Rawalpindi:The ‘fasting’ people of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have appealed to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to immediately take up the issue of long hours of unscheduled loadshedding by Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco). The concerned authority is observing 8 to 10-hours of unscheduled loadshedding in day and night for four days but nobody was questioning them as to why they were doing it in Ramazan.

Iesco has broken all previous records of unscheduled loadshedding in Ramazan. In Past, there has been no loadshedding in Ramazan. The majority of business activities here in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have also remained suspended. Particularly students of Grade 1 to Grade 5 have been upset in all government and private schools due to long hours of unscheduled loadshedding for four days.

Reliable sources said that several power plants have remained shut for a long time due to the unavailability of gas, coal, and oil. The country is facing an electricity shortfall of around 5500 MW due to the mismanagement of the former PTI government. Presently, the country is producing electricity of 13500 MW electricity, which is not enough to meet the existing demand, the sources disclosed.

All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir said that the traders of the city areas have been facing problems due to frequent power cuts. The business community is already facing a financial crisis while frequent loadshedding has added fuel to the fire. He has appealed to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to take immediate notice of this burning issue.