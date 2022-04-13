Eight vehicles added to CDA’s water tanker fleet

Islamabad:Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Water Management Wing has added eight (08) vehicles to the water tankers'' fleet after necessary repair and maintenance work to improve water supply in sectoral areas.

The maintenance and repair work was done in the workshop of Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) in a short span of time following CDA chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed's directions to relieve the masses in the holy month said, Deputy Director General (DG) Water Management, Sardar Khan Zimri.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said currently the Wing possessed a fleet of around 34 water tankers to address water supply complaints from the residents. "CDA Supplying Water regularly as per available sources and Water Management Wing increased two (2) million gallons per day water on directions of authority’s chairman due to Ramadan," he noted.

The CDA through various measures has overcome the water shortage issue, he said, adding earlier there were around 350 daily complaints but nowadays they have been reduced to 150. Similarly, a helpline has been set up for protecting water from wastage, and challans were issued to violators. Citizens can report the leakage at any time on WhatsApp number 03357775444 while inquiry offices for water tankers supply were functional in all the sectors, he added.

Zimri said online Khuli Kutchehri on water supply issues in areas falling within municipal limits of Islamabad were being held on a weekly basis live on CDA official facebook from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. “We have repaired tube wells and also fixed many leaked lines,” he said, adding recently the CDA management had approved funds for improving the water supply system in the capital city.

"With better water management during winter, we have saved sufficient water in the reservoir by rationing. Now we have enough Water Sources in the Dam till the next Monsoon. Also saved about 10 MG per day of Water by repair leakages and replacement of profusely leaking lines in a year," he added. To help improve water storage in the federal capital, he said the federal apex agency has started stern action against the illegal service stations. The action took after serving prior notices to the service station's owners several times. Deputy DG Water Management said in order to improve the performance of field staff and monitor the vehicles the CDA management had installed a modern tracking system. The system would be monitored with the help of a single dashboard.

The initiative was the continuation of measures being taken in self-accountability in the organization, he added. The government and management of CDA had been making efforts to start the Ghazi Barotha project whereas the Chirrah Dam project and extension of Khanpur Dam were also under consideration, he said in response to another question. It may be mention here that the CDA used to charge Rs100 to provide 1/3 tanker.