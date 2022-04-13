Govt urged to finalise Child Protection Policy

LAHORE:Search for Justice and Children Advocacy Network (CAN), on the eve of International Day for Street Children; have urged the Punjab government to expedite the process for development and finalisation of Child Protection Policy as guiding document to make sure that every child is safe, secure and protected.

CAN Pakistan in collaboration with Consortium for Street Children arranged a roundtable conference on Tuesday to mark International Day for Street Children celebrated every year on April 12. Many issues of children who largely spend their time on streets, were highlighted in the conference. It was stressed that the government should seriously look into the drugs issue.

There were children living in shantytown (jhuggian) whose parents did not have CNICs and these children did not have any B-Form. The first step to recognize a person as a citizen is issuance of CNIC and registration of children with the government. Unicef official present at the meeting called for mobilising the mobile unit of Nadra to address this issue.

Search for Justice is running a school close to jhuggian and slums in Shahdara. Aminah School has 64 children from the most downtrodden families who have established homes in katcha areas.

The children informed that their houses have roofs that do not protect them from rain. When it rains, the whole area gets flooded with water, giving rise to skin diseases and digestion disorders. Most of the children from these homes work on roads and other work places to support their families.

The good thing that Search for Justice has done is bring these children to school and provide them meals as well. The children are now happily studying along with working. It was heartening to see all these children sign their names yesterday. Search for Justice has started another school in the Ravi area where 30 children are studying. The NGO reached out to the employers who showed willingness to let the children get education along with work.

There are serious issues of addiction and lack of rehabilitation facility in these backward localities. Children Advocacy Network rescued a lost child who lived on street and had fallen deep into addiction. The child has left addiction and is being treated but it took six months and he is still under special care.

Those who spoke on the occasion were Iftikhar Mubarak, Executive Director Search for Justice, Rashida Qureshi, coordinator Children Advocacy Network, Zahida Manzoor of Unicef and others.