IG orders strict action against drug dealers

LAHORE:On the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, crackdown against drug smugglers, dealers and users is underway in all districts of the province.

IG Punjab emphasised upon RPOs and DPOs to expedite special operations in all the districts on sale and purchase of modern narcotic drugs like sheesha, meth, hashish, heroin and alcohol. He said that the use of drugs in educational institutions and hostels should be curtailed and action should be intensified against those involved in this abominable act of smuggling. He stressed upon to round up such accused and get them strictly punished.

IG Punjab reiterated that coordination and information sharing with other law enforcement agencies including ANF should be further improved to tighten the noose around major drug smugglers so that culprits could be brought to book for spoiling future of nation. He further said that special awareness campaigns and lectures should be continued in educational institutions to keep students safe from drugs and assistance should also be sought from civil society, teachers and religious scholars.

Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that 12,825 cases were registered against drug smugglers and dealers involved in drug supply chain in across province during this year while 13028 accused were arrested.

He said that huge amount of drugs including 6335 kg of hashish; 176 kg of heroin, 20582 grams of ice (meth) and 184715 liters of liquor were recovered from possession of accused. Regarding the operations in the provincial capital, he said that 1948 cases were registered against drug dealers in Lahore this year and 1975 accused were arrested.

Similarly, 841 kg of hashish, 19 kg of heroin, 2426 grams of meth (ice) and 13819 liters of liquor were recovered from possession of arrested suspects. The Punjab Police spokesperson further said that apart from Lahore, intelligence based operations have been intensified in other major cities including Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala and supervisory officers are personally supervising the ongoing operations for eradication of drugs.

Meanwhile,: Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan inaugurated the newly constructed Memorial of Martyrs and presided over a meeting with the children of the martyrs on his visit to the Police Lines Headquarters in Rawalpandi on Tuesday. On arrival at Rawalpindi Police Lines, the children of Constable Mazhar Hussain Shaheed and Inspector Imran Abbas Shaheed presented bouquets to IG Punjab. IGP also laid flowers at the memorial and offered prayers for higher ranks of martyrs.

On this occasion, police contingent extended salutations to IG Punjab who also presented honorary shields and gifts to the children of martyrs at CPO office. CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik briefed IG Punjab about the construction of Memorial of Martyrs. He also briefed about the progress on construction of Smart City, Complaint Cell and Rawal Lounge. RPO Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan and other senior officers were also present.