Three fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Capital

Islamabad:Health officials on Tuesday said that three new Coronavirus cases were reported in the federal capital during the last 24 hours. According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, one case was reported on Monday while seven cases were reported on Sunday.

He said that the figure remained high during the past months while the declining trend was observed in the last few days. He added so far 135,130 cases were reported from the federal capital and 1,023 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 134,036 patients had been recovered completely. He said that under the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of the capital to control the transmission of the infection.

The official said that the local administration had prepared a plan to regularly examine the marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams to monitor the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that several local-level administrative decisions were being made to completely control the disease. He advised the citizens to follow precautionary measures to stop the increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the city.