CS reviews facilities at Ramazan bazaars

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Ramazan bazaars at Shadman and Wahdat Road to review the arrangements and facilities there.

The chief secretary inspected various stalls and inquired from the customers about the quality, availability and prices of the items. Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, the people informed the chief secretary that good quality items were available in the Ramazan bazaars at discounted rates.

On this occasion, the chief secretary directed the authorities that there should be no shortage of anything, including flour and sugar. He said that provision of maximum relief to the common man was a priority during the holy month of Ramazan and administrative officers should perform their duties in a dynamic manner.

The chief secretary said that Ramazan bazaars and price control measures were being reviewed on a daily basis. He directed the officers to keep a close watch on the prices as well as the quality, demand and supply of daily-use items. Secretary Industries Wasif Khurshid briefed the chief secretary that demand of some commodities was higher due to subsidy on selected items in Ramazan bazaars. He said that the number of counters had been increased at those stalls facing rush of buyers while separate counters had also been set up for women and senior citizens.

Livestock farms performance reviewed: Punjab Secretary for Livestock and Dairy Development Department Naveed Haider Shirazi on Tuesday said that the government livestock farms should be ideal in terms of performance, production and research. He was presiding over a meeting held here at Livestock Department to evaluate the performance of livestock farms.

The performance of Government Livestock Farm Rakh Ghulaman, Pattoki, Bahadur Nagar and Qadirabad was reviewed in detail. All Farm Incharges, Director Generals and Deputy Secretary (Technical) attended the meeting.

The Secretary Livestock praised the well-performing farms and reprimanded the management of the low-performing farms. Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary Livestock said that working on farms was not less than a challenge but competent and hardworking officers do not shy away from accepting this challenge.

He further said that the shortage of manpower on all farms should be met immediately while duties should be assigned to the staff according to their job description. He urged the farm in-charges to work diligently to enable the biogas plant on their farms to be a successful model for the residents of the adjoining areas. The Secretary Livestock also directed to make a plan for mechanisation of farms.