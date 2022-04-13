Suspect, who shot at two cops, killed in encounter

LAHORE:A suspect, who had allegedly shot at and injured two police constables, was killed in a police encounter in Hanjarwal on Tuesday.

Two days back the deceased Faisal alias Faishoo, who was a drug dealer, opened firing at a police party that had conducted raid to arrest him. Due to his firing, two police constables Saeed Ahmad and M Talib had received bullet injuries and were undergoing treatment. The suspect was on run. About the death of Faisal, Police said that three suspected robbers had faced a police team in Hanjarwal. The suspect on seeing police party had opened firing and in cross firing, Faisal received bullet injuries and died.

Man drowns: A 20-year-old man was drowned in canal on Tuesday. A passerby spotted a body floating in the canal near Khaira Pull, Canal Bank Road, BRB Lahore and informed the police. Rescue 1122 teams and police fished out the body. The victim was identified as Umar Javed. Reportedly, the victim was drowned when he was taking a bath in the canal to kill the heat. Police said that they were investigating the matter.

Valuables burnt: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire at a fiber shop situated on Dosaka Chowk at Sheikhupura Road on Tuesday. Nearby people tried to control it but they failed because of presence of highly incombustionable material and called rescue teams. Fire fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

arrested: A suspect Sh Abdul Wahab appearing for road driving test at Greater Iqbal Park was arrested for taking instructions from Bluetooth device for the test on Tuesday.

Reportedly, a vigilance officer became suspicious of him during the test. When he checked him, he found that the suspect had been using ear pods to take instructions for clearing the test. The suspect during initial inquiry told that another suspect Imran had taken Rs15000 for getting him passed the test in this manner. A case has been registered against him. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

accidents: Around 12 people died, whereas 973 injured in 943 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 567 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 406 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.