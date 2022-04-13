Call to implement PM’s decision on raise

LAHORE:All Pakistan Federation of Trade Unions (APFTU) has called upon the Federal and Punjab Government to implement the decision of the Prime Minister for raising minimum wage to Rs25,000 per month in letter and spirit. The union has also demanded 25 percent raise in wages of semi-skilled, skilled and supervisory staff.

The union also demanded at least 25 percent raise in old age pensions under Social Security Ordinance which was fixed at Rs8,500 per month years ago. They also appealed for bonus to the industrial and commercial workers and media workers from Eid-ul-Fitr under the provisions of Section No. 10/C Industrial and Commercial Employees (standing orders) Ordinance. These demands were raised by Khurshid Ahmad General Secretary All Pakistan Federation of Trade Unions in a special meeting of trade union representatives held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore on Tuesday.

Azma: PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that Pervaiz Elahi was the Chief Ministerial candidate whose defeat was certain. How can Pervaiz Elahi use Punjab Chief Minister's office for his political Iftars, she questioned and advised him to hold Iftars at Zahoor Elahi Road. “Fayyaz Chauhan is also risking his political future by becoming a rider of a sinking ship,” she added.