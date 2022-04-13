Rain forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and dry conditions was observed in the City here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts while a westerly wave was present over upper/central areas of the country and may persist in upper parts till tomorrow (Thursday). Tuesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 40.4°C and minimum was 24.8°C.
Dr Sarah Salman ZuberiWHO representative in SindhOur challenge is to make coordinated and collective progress on the...
Rawalpindi:The ‘fasting’ people of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have appealed to Prime Minister...
KARACHI:The Dow University of Health Sciences has entered into an agreement with a community pharmacy chain in...
Islamabad:Capital Development Authority’s Water Management Wing has added eight vehicles to the water tankers''...
LAHORE:Search for Justice and Children Advocacy Network , on the eve of International Day for Street Children; have...
LAHORE:District Zakat Committee Lahore distributed Rs102.994 million Guzara allowance to 97 percent deserving persons...
Comments