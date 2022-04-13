Pak delegation meets Lankan PM

PESHAWAR: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has appreciated the generous scholarship scheme offered by the Government of Pakistan for his country’s students and assured full support for addressing the problems faced in the scheme implementation.

A press release said Prof Dr Usman Ghani, Joint Director, IMSciences, Peshawar, along with officials of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, including Awais Ahmad, Advisor to HEC and Jehanzeb Khan, Project Director, Allama Iqbal Scholarship Scheme, met the Lankan ruler at the Prime Minister House at Colombo in Sri Lanka. The delegation briefed the prime minister about the Allama Iqbal Scholarship Scheme offered by the Government of Pakistan for the Sri Lankan students.

The scholarship covers airfare, tuition fee, living expenses, and stipends for 400 Sri Lankan students studying in all public sector universities in Pakistan. Awais Ahmad presented souvenirs to the Prime Minister on behalf of HEC and IMSciences.