Medics’ uplift, future linked to latest research

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said bright future of doctors is linked to medical education and latest research.

It depends how much a doctor keeps himself up-to-date about innovations. Professional abilities boost doctors’ career, Prof Al-freed Zafar added while addressing a ceremony held to award certificates to the 5th batch doctors of Orthopedic Mini Fellowship Programme at LGH organised under Medical Education Programme of PGMI in which more than 100 doctors from different countries including Egypt participated.

On this occasion, Prof Muhammad Hanif informed the participants of the ceremony that the doctors were taught modern treatment techniques during the course so that they can better serve the patients.

The programme also provides doctors with practical training in spinal surgery, arthroscopy, joint replacement, trauma management and other ailments, he said.

Prof Dr Tariq Sohail, Dr Khalid Kazmi, Dr Mudassar Siddique, Dr Husnain Khalid, Dr Abdul Aziz and other doctors were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Al-freed said PGMI has a unique position in which many new aspects related to this medical sector have been introduced in this fellowship. He added that apart from other achievements, PGMI has also been honoured to launch this Mini Fellowship as well which is being used by Pakistani doctors and medical experts from other friendly countries.

He vowed to enhance the professionalism of Pakistani doctors and said that all available resources are being utilised in the PGMI and a policy has been formulated for the future which will raise the standard of medical education and research and physicians will be educated locally instead of abroad.

These steps taken by the PGMI will equip our doctors with latest techniques and save money and time, he said.

Prof Al-freed told the doctors that the certificates obtained successfully for the said course would continue to remind them of their commitment to their profession, their duty and this training will also help them to better serve the patients.

He said in order to get the best results from surgery, it is important that all the staff members of the team of surgeons are fully trained and committed to their profession to the point of obsession which makes every type of surgery a challenge.

Prof Muhammad Hanif said the Mini Fellowship Programme will continue on a regular basis and free accommodation will be provided to the doctors during this training.

The participants of this fellowship expressed their deep interest and thanked Principal, PGMI, Prof Al-freed Zafar for initiating this important development.