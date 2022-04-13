 
Wednesday April 13, 2022
Peshawar

Martyred cop was lone brother of sister

By Our Correspondent
April 13, 2022

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Munawar Khan, the cop of Elite Force who had embraced martyrdom in Kulachi terror attack, was the lone brother of six sisters.

His funeral prayer was offered at his native town Kulachi and then laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. People from various walks of life attended the funeral prayer.

