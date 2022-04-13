Martyred cop was lone brother of sister

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Munawar Khan, the cop of Elite Force who had embraced martyrdom in Kulachi terror attack, was the lone brother of six sisters.
His funeral prayer was offered at his native town Kulachi and then laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. People from various walks of life attended the funeral prayer.
LAHORE: Police on Tuesday morning forcibly dispersed college teachers from their protest camp outside the Punjab Civil...
PESHAWAR: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has appreciated the generous scholarship scheme offered by the...
LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said bright future of doctors is linked...
KOHAT: A man allegedly shot dead his two brothers over a two-marla plot in the limits of the Istarzai Police Station...
PESHAWAR: The Excise Department Khyber Pakht-unkhwa on Tuesday during its ongoing campaign across the province,...
LAHORE: On the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, crackdown against drug smugglers,...
Comments