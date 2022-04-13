Man kills two brothers

LAHORE: Police on Tuesday morning forcibly dispersed college teachers from their protest camp outside the Punjab Civil...
PESHAWAR: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has appreciated the generous scholarship scheme offered by the...
LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said bright future of doctors is linked...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Munawar Khan, the cop of Elite Force who had embraced martyrdom in Kulachi terror attack, was the...
PESHAWAR: The Excise Department Khyber Pakht-unkhwa on Tuesday during its ongoing campaign across the province,...
LAHORE: On the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, crackdown against drug smugglers,...
Comments