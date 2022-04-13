 
Wednesday April 13, 2022
Man kills two brothers

By Our Correspondent
April 13, 2022

KOHAT: A man allegedly shot dead his two brothers over a two-marla plot in the limits of the Istarzai Police Station here on Tuesday.

The sources said that Aqsad Ali along with his brother-in-law Qamar Abbas opened fire on his brothers killing both of them.

