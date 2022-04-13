Excise recovers 27.2kg hashish in two actions

PESHAWAR: The Excise Department Khyber Pakht-unkhwa on Tuesday during its ongoing campaign across the province, recovered big quantity of drugs in separate actions.
According to the Excise Department, the first action was taken near Aman Garh, Nowshera where 10.4 kg hashish and one kg heroin was recovered from a vehicle.
In its second action, the Special Narcotics Control Wing of Excise Department Kohat recovered 16.8 kg hashish from the empty tank of a vehicle near Mattani on Kohat Road.
