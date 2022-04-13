 
Wednesday April 13, 2022
Peshawar

Youth killed as rivals trade fire

By Bureau report
April 13, 2022

PESHAWAR: A youth was killed when two rival parties opened fire on each other during a cricket match in the limits of Faqirabad Police Station. An official said one Tariq was killed when two rivals Imtiaz and Aziz opened fire on each other during a cricket match near the Gymkhana cricket ground.

