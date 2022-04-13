IO to hear complaints against Wapda

BANNU: The investigation officer, Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Regional Office, Dera Ismail Khan, will hear the complaints of consumers regarding WAPDA at the Civil Defense Office here on Wednesday. Investigation Officer Imran Khan will issue orders for redressal of legitimate grievances, said an official communique.
LAHORE: Police on Tuesday morning forcibly dispersed college teachers from their protest camp outside the Punjab Civil...
PESHAWAR: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has appreciated the generous scholarship scheme offered by the...
LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said bright future of doctors is linked...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Munawar Khan, the cop of Elite Force who had embraced martyrdom in Kulachi terror attack, was the...
KOHAT: A man allegedly shot dead his two brothers over a two-marla plot in the limits of the Istarzai Police Station...
PESHAWAR: The Excise Department Khyber Pakht-unkhwa on Tuesday during its ongoing campaign across the province,...
Comments