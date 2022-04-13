 
IO to hear complaints against Wapda

By Our Correspondent
April 13, 2022

BANNU: The investigation officer, Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Regional Office, Dera Ismail Khan, will hear the complaints of consumers regarding WAPDA at the Civil Defense Office here on Wednesday. Investigation Officer Imran Khan will issue orders for redressal of legitimate grievances, said an official communique.

