Senior officers reshuffled in KP

PESHAWAR: The KP government on Tuesday announced transfers and postings of senior administrative officers.

An official notification stated that Malakand Divison Commissioner Syed Zaheerul Islam had been transferred and posted as secretary, Local Government and Rural Development.

Bannu Divison Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai was transferred and posted as commissioner of Malakand Divison. Shakeel Ahmad Mian, PAS BS-20, was head of the Local Government and Rural Development Department but relieved of the charge and named Managing Director of the National Fertiliser Marketing Limited in Lahore.

Mohammad Daud Khan, secretary, Higher Education Department, was expected to be appointed as local government secretary. Daud Khan hails from Matta Tehsil in the Swat district, the home district of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and has held prized positions during the tenure of this government.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, PMS BS-20, belongs to Swat, and was previously an employee of the Fisheries Department. He was inducted into the Provincial Management Service (PMS) and served in lucrative positions. It is widely believed that government officers belonging to the native district of the chief minister always get prized positions.

Arshad Khan, PCS EG BS-20, Information secretary, was transferred and posted as the Bannu commissioner.

He is from Swat and has held important positions during this government.

Another officer, Adil Siddique, PCS EG BS-20, Benevolent Fund Cell secretary, Administration Department, was transferred and posted as Information secretary.