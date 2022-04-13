2-day sports gala organised for youth in Karak

KARAK: The two-day sports gala conducted at Terri Chowk Sports Complex of T Banda Daud Shah tehsil by MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. for the youth of Karak and its adjoining areas ended at a high note.

The gala was held under the corporate social responsibility initiative of the company.

Like every previous year, the gala included various fun-filled sports activities football, volleyball, tug-of-war, Konali (Kabaddi), tent-pegging and gymnastics, etc. Khattak dance and horse dance remained the most popular segments that enthralled the audiences with the magnificent performances.

The event and the sports activities related to it were witnessed by 600-700 people belonging to the local communities, including elders, youth, and children, from surrounding villages.

AC Banda Daud Shah Syed Fahad Iftikhar was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Tehsil Mayor Inayat Khattak, head of community development department of MOL Pakistan and local councilors and elders also attended the closing ceremony.

In his speech, the chief guest, while lauding MOL Pakistan for its efforts, said. “I am glad that MOL Pakistan is regularly conducting healthy activities for the youth of this area. Such activities not only provide a platform for building excellence, but also help to develop healthy skills in the youth.”

In his message, Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice-President for Middle East, Africa & Pakistan said, “MOL is a responsible corporate entity which particularly focuses on the sustainable development of the communities of its operational areas. I would like to thank all the teams who participated and excelled in different sport events. Extended support of the local administration is equally appreciable; without which it would not have been possible to conduct such a mega event for the energetic youth of this region.”