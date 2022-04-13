Car-lifter arrested

MANSEHRA: The police have arrested an interprovincial car-lifter and seized two cars and 16 motorbikes from his possession.
“We have arrested a member of an interprovincial car lifters’ gang and handed over keys of the seized vehicles and motorbikes to their respective owners,’’ District Police Officer Sajjad Khan told reporters here on Tuesday. The owners of the stolen vehicles and motorcycles were also present in the press conference and lauded the police efforts in recovering their cars and bikes.
The DPO said that police had recently witnessed a sudden increase in the cases of vehicle and motorcycle theft and he activated the car-lifting cell.
