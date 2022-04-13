ANP leader says PTI hiding behind lame excuses

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former provincial minister Wajid Ali Khan here on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were trying to hide behind lame excuses after failing to deliver on pledge.

“The nation understands the double standards of PTI. When the PTI was in power, the democracy and parliament was good but when former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted through the no-confidence motion, then they started criticizing the democratic system,” he said.

“The political forces contest elections to reach the corridors of power to implement their election manifestos instead of tendering resignations,” he said.

He said Imran Khan’s government failed to honour the promise of constructing five million houses and providing 10 million jobs to people.

The ANP leader said that it was a face-saving effort by the PTI leaders to tender resignations from the National Assembly.

He said unemployment had significantly increased during the PTI government’s tenure while prices of houses and residential plots witnessed substantial rise.

Wajid Ali Khan expressed the hope that PTI leaders would review their decisions regarding tendering of resignations from the National Assembly and would support the newly elected government to address the daunting challenges of price hike, inflation, poverty, fragile economy and repayment of heavy loans.