Lok Virsa to hold series of training courses in folk crafts, music

Islamabad : National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa is planning to hold a series of training courses in folk crafts and folk music from next month (May October).

With an objective to promote traditional skills and inculcate awareness among the masses, particularly youth students about the indigenous folk culture of Pakistan. In this regard, the schedule of the courses included calligraphy, truck art, block-printing, pottery, and folk singing harmonium playing, said a press release issued here.