Eradication of corruption stressed

Rawalpindi : The speakers at a seminar organised by the Government Graduate College Asghar Mall Rawalpindi in connection with the Anti-Corruption Day held here on Tuesday said the eradication of corruption from the motherland was a step towards its development.

Asghar Mall College on World Anti-Corruption Day held various competitions and seminars to commemorate the day.

The recitation of the Holy Quran was done by Ihtesham Ali (BS Urdu) and Naat was recited by Umar Sarwar.

The Head of the Department of English Associate Professor Irfan Yawer and Professor Baqir Waseem Qazi of the Department of Urdu addressed the seminar.

The English Speech Competitions were participated by Ahsan Amin, Muqaddas Khan, and Owais Rasheed, who achieved first, second and third positions respectively.

The Urdu Speech Competitions were participated by Bakhtawar Laiq, Amin Ullah Khan, and Qasim Munir Janjua who secured first, second and third positions respectively.

The competitions were jointly organised by the Departments of Urdu and English. The poster-making competition was participated by Bakhtawar Khan, Amin Serhadi, and Yasmeen Aman who got first, second and third positions respectively.