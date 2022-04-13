Foreign-funded green projects to be completed in stipulated timeframe

Islamabad : At a time when the climate change ministry is uncertain about its various ongoing projects, three foreign-funded projects are likely to be completed within the stipulated timeframe as these are being sponsored by the foreign donor agencies.

According to the details, the ministry has prepared the summary to seek funds worth Rs26 billion in the upcoming fiscal budget but a change in the government has cast doubts about its ongoing projects.

“Almost all big projects were initiated by former prime minister Imran Khan so the ministry is not sure whether the next government will take interest in these projects. But it is receiving funds from the foreign donors due to which it is likely to complete foreign-funded projects till 2024,” the sources said.

The official record showed that the project of ‘Capacity Building on Water Quality Monitoring’ would be completed by June 2023 at the cost of Rs1,275.91 million.

Pakistan is facing a severe water shortage at present, and the problem will become more severe due to climate change, growing population, and poor management of water resources. The country is situated in a water-stressed region, where other water-sharing countries are keen to get more and more water.

This project was launched keeping in view the fact that contaminated water was linked to the transmission of diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea, dysentery, hepatitis A, typhoid, and polio.

Another project titled ‘Climate Resilient Urban Human Settlements Unit’ will be completed by June 2024 at the cost of Rs59 million.

The project aims at developing and strengthening the capacity of city administrations to assess the emission targets and adopt low-carbon energy-efficient comprehensive action plans to convert their urban-heat islands into ‘Climate Resilient Cities’.

It will also help strengthen the city governments’ capacity in engaging the line departments and agencies to effectively meet the urban development challenges throughout Pakistan.

It will facilitate ‘Provincial Urban Units’ in launching community-motivated urbanization initiatives and in implementing urban projects; to facilitate their access to external funding with development partners and set aside international funds for adopting actions in developing ‘Climate Resilient Cities’, like the Adaptation Fund; Global Environment Facility and Green Climate Fund in addition to the increased government’s budgetary allocation.

Another project ‘Establishment of Pakistan WASH Strategic Planning & Coordination Cell’ will be completed by January 2023 with funds worth Rs41.13 million.

The climate change ministry was assigned this central role for WASH sector strategic planning, reporting, and coordination at the federal level, necessitating the establishment of a strategic planning and coordination unit.

The project aims to support the establishment of such a unit at the federal level in the ministry. This Unit is receiving technical and material support from international development partners including United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Bank.