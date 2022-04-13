Eid preparations start in twin cities

Islamabad : As the holy month of Ramazan has entered into second Ashra, the citizens are gearing up for starting the Eid-ul-Fitr shopping by visiting the main markets of the twin cities to celebrate the festivity in the fullest manner.

Different famous brands as well as local markets have displayed the latest Eid editions of dresses, shoes, and other essential accessories to attract the buyers and gain maximum profits.

Although a number of buyers altered their mode of shopping from physical to digital one during last year’s COVID situation, however, majority of the buyers still prefer visiting the shopping malls themselves to shop for different items for their ultimate satisfaction.

“I have started visiting the nearest shopping mall after Iftar time to complete Eid shopping for myself and family. Since the tailors have stopped taking orders for stitching dresses, so I have to buy ready-to-wear dresses for all my family members,” Shaista Amin, a housewife said.

Shopping during the month of Ramazan and hot weather conditions is itself a difficult task so I am trying to complete it a little early so that I can focus on prayers to seek the blessings of Allah during this holy month, She observed while talking to APP.

Inaam Hassan, a father of three children said, Following the trend of buying the Eid essentials during the sale offers, I have completed shopping for my family from the famous brands offering Ramazan Sale as buying things at full price is not affordable for salaried class during the prevailing inflation.