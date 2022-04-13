Traders hope new govt to restore investors’ trust

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has expressed hope that the newly elected government will restore the business community’s confidence.

Chamber President Nadeem Rauf told APP that he was optimistic that the new government would take all stakeholders and Chambers of the country on board before devising an economic policy.

He urged the government to include the proposals of the business community in the upcoming fiscal year budget and take immediate steps to control the inflation.

Nadeem demanded a further decrease in the interest rate and urged the government would decrease the prices of petrol, diesel, and food items.

He said that government should devise a long-term policy to control the trade deficit and reduce the tax and duty rates for boosting the exports.

Nadeem added that Pakistan needed a quick revival of business and industrial activities to improve the economy’s health.