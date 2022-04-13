DC visits Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq here on Tuesday visited Haideri Chowk and Committee Chowk Ramazan Bazaars to review arrangements and checked the availability of sugar, wheat flour, and other essential commodities.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables, and essential commodities and inspected the Agriculture Fair Price Shop besides checking the display of the rate lists at stalls.

The DC also directed the stallholders to prominently display rate lists at each stall and instructed the officers concerned to ensure the cleanliness of the bazaar on daily basis.

The spokesman informed that the district administration had set up 16 Ramzan Sasta Bazaars in Rawalpindi district to provide relief to the citizens.

Sasta Ramzan Bazaars were set up in Committee Chowk, Haideri Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Kamran Market, Double Road Allama Iqbal Park, Gulzar Quaid, Adiala Road, Morgah, Chakri Road, Chohar Chowk, Chungi 22 and several other tehsils including Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Gujar Khan and Kotli Sattian.

Sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, chickpeas, spices, and several other products were available at economical prices, he said.

The bazaars were set up on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq to provide relief to the citizens during Ramzan ul Mubarak, he added.