AIOU relaunches scholarship programme

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with US Consulate has re-launched English Access Micro Scholarship Programme in Gujranwala Region.

The purpose of this initiative is to provide access to youngster education and employment opportunities through language teaching.

According to the Programme Coordinator, Dr. Saira Maqbool, this 2-year English Access Micro Scholarship Programme is funded by the US Consulate in Lahore.

AIOU has offered this programme again after the successful conclusion of its first batch.

800 forms were received, and 100 students including 50 girls and 50 boys were selected after a written test and interview.

This programme is offered to the students of Gujranwala.

Classes will be held thrice a week at the University’s Regional Campus Gujranwala after school hours.

The programme is free and the students will receive a US Certification after the completion of this course.

As per the approval of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, 100 tablets have been purchased for academic purposes for selected students.

He expressed his hope that the English Access Micro Scholarship Programme would highlight the new generation’s ability to compete and participate in higher education.

Regional Director Gujranwala campus AIOU, Dr. Qaiser Kazmi welcomed Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, Director Language Program, US Consulate, and Programme Coordinators, Dr. Saira Maqbool and Samina Rana who visited the regional campus to give a detailed briefing on the programme to the selected students.