Police to resolve public grievances on merit: IGP

Islamabad : Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younas Tuesday said the police were committed to resolving public grievances on merit.

He said this while listening to public issues during a ‘Khuli Kacheri’ (Open Court) held here at Central Police Office (CPO).

The IGP listened to the grievances of the public as well as police officials and marked their applications to their relevant officers and directed them to resolve them on a priority basis.

He directed all zonal officers to listen to public complaints and resolve them purely on merit.

“No laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he added.

Ahsan Younas emphasized that the police would not leave any stone unturned to save the lives and property of the citizens adding that the police were taking many steps to facilitate the public.

The IGP directed all the police officials to adopt a courteous attitude toward the complainants visiting police stations and accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner.