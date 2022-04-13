Arham Cricket Club upset Omar Associates

KARACHI: Arham Cricket Club pulled off a big upset when they downed star-studded Omar Associates by 10 runs in their match of the Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup Corporate Cricket Tournament here at the Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground on Monday night.

Set to score 141, Omar Associates were restricted to 130-9 with Faheem Ashraf top-scoring 26-ball 30 not out. The left-handed Pakistan's all-rounder smacked two sixes and one four. Sarfaraz Ahmed made 24 and Sohail Akhtar scored 23. Waleed Azeem and Shehzad Ahmed got three wickets each.

Earlier, Omair Yousuf hit a 26-ball 42 with five fours and two sixes to guide Arham Cricket Club to 140-8 in the allotted 20 overs. Kashif Ali made 35 with four fours and one six. Spinner Mohammad Asghar and Fawad Khan got two wickets each.

Meanwhile in the other show Alamgir Gymkhana whipped Mahad Sports by 93 runs. Alamgir Gymkhana posted 165-8 with Saim Ayub (53) and Mohammad Taha (29) doing well with the bat. Usman Usmani got 2-25 for Mashad Sports.