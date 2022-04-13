BD bowler Khaled fined for throwing ball at SA batsman

DHAKA: Bangladesh pace bowler Khaled Ahmed has been fined for throwing a ball at a South African batsman during the second Test in Gqeberha, the International Cricket Council said Tuesday.
The incident happened in the 95th over of South Africa’s first innings on Saturday when Kyle Verreynne hit the ball back towards Khaled.
The bowler then threw it towards Verreynne in an inappropriate and dangerous manner, hitting him on the right glove, the ICC said.
The fine accounts for 15 percent of Khaled’s match fee.
Khaled admitted the offence and accepted the sanction, avoiding the need for a formal hearing, the ICC said. The hosts won the Test by 332 runs inside four days for a 2-0 sweep of the series.
