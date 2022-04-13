India beat Pakistan in junior Davis Cup

Ag AFP
ISLAMABAD: India beat Pakistan 3-0 in the Ju nior Asia/Oceania Davis Cup that got underway in New Delhi (India).
According to the reports reaching here, Bushan Haqbam defeated Bilal Asem 6-1, 6-1; Rushil Khosla got the better of Huzaifa Khan 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles category, Bushan and Rushil overpowered Hamid Israr and Huzaifa 6-0, 6-3.
Pakistan have been placed in the toughest group with top seed Australia and Indonesia as other teams in the Group.
One of the favorites Japan beat Uzbekistan 3-0, Iran beat Malaysia 3-0 and Taiwan surprised Thailand 3-0.
