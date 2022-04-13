For our democracy

Imran Khan made people believe in a dream and turned his supporters into the passionate champions of change. He made an entire generation care for its country by making it believe that it could make a difference. If Imran Khan thought he was beyond realpolitik in Pakistan, he was wrong.

Today, I mourn the loss of the dream that we could do better than our ‘Purana Pakistan’, whatever it represented. We do not want to get stuck between a rancid two-party system. In the future, we need a regular dose of the PTI as a political force for improving the health of democracy in this country.

Mariam Khan

Lahore