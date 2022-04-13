For our democracy

Imran Khan made people believe in a dream and turned his supporters into the passionate champions of change. He made an entire generation care for its country by making it believe that it could make a difference. If Imran Khan thought he was beyond realpolitik in Pakistan, he was wrong.
Today, I mourn the loss of the dream that we could do better than our ‘Purana Pakistan’, whatever it represented. We do not want to get stuck between a rancid two-party system. In the future, we need a regular dose of the PTI as a political force for improving the health of democracy in this country.
Mariam Khan
Lahore
The political crisis in Islamabad has now slowed down after the completion of the no-confidence vote in the National...
Imran Khan has been ousted from his office and replaced by the PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif. It is true that many people...
Increasing salaries and the minimum wage is a welcome step by the new government. This announcement will benefit...
First, the PTI took an unprecedented step of dissolving the National Assembly on April 3 on feeble grounds. It later...
The past few months have seen a rise in the number of public rallies taken out in different parts of the country. Such...
The newly elected PM Shehbaz Sharif has highlighted the country’s grave problems and promised to meet these...
Comments