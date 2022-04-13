Increasing salaries and the minimum wage is a welcome step by the new government. This announcement will benefit government employees. But the fruit of this decision cannot possibly be enjoyed by private-sector employees, labourers and other daily wagers emplyed in informal work. The government should immediately register all those workers and employees who are working in the private sector.

Small companies often give salaries in cash. The government must force all companies to make salary payments through proper banking channels. Every company should meet the minimum wage requirements and must face fines in case of violations. Only after these steps are taken will people benefit from such increments.

Qasim Ali Qasim

Rawalpindi